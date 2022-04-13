Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Olympics
Olympian Allyson Felix Announces Her Retirement Through Social Media
Olympian Allyson Felix Announces Her Retirement Through Social Media

Olympian Allyson Felix Announces Retirement After This Season in Heartfelt Note

Allyson Felix, one of the greatest track and field athletes in U.S. history, will hang up her cleats after this season. 

The 36-year-old announced her retirement in a heartfelt note Wednesday on Instagram, thanking those who have supported her in a career that she never in her “wildest dreams” imagined.

“As a little girl they called chicken legs. … I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life,” Felix wrote. “I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give. I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run.

“This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you.”

During the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were held in August ’21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Felix won a bronze medal in the women's 400-meter final, her second-fastest race (49.46 seconds) of her career. She also won a gold medal in the women’s 4x400-meter relay. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Her 10th and 11th medals in the Tokyo Olympics gave her the most career Olympic medals for a U.S. track and field athlete—passing Carl Lewis’s record of 10—while also becoming the most decorated female track and field athlete. 

Currently, Felix has seven golds, three silvers and one bronze medal from the Olympics. In addition to her success at the Games, she also has 18 world championship medals, including 13 golds. But this season, the track and field star is running for more than medals in her final tour.

“This season I’m running for women,” Felix said. “I’m running for a better future for my daughter. I’m running for you. More to come on that, so stay tuned, but I’ll be sharing a series of announcements that I’m hoping will make the world better for women. Here’s to my final season.”

More Track and Field Coverage: 

• Kenya's Albert Korir, Peres Jepchirchir Win New York City Marathon
• Half-Marathon Winner DQ'd After Running Wrong Race
• Track Coach Salazar’s Four-Year Doping Ban Upheld By CAS

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22)
MLB

Kershaw: Dodgers Made ‘Right Choice’ in Early Exit

The pitcher wanted to focus on the team winning instead of “individual goals” of pitching a perfect game.

By Madison Williams
Max Verstappen Australian Grand Prix
Racing

Verstappen: ‘No Reason to Believe in Title’ After Second DNF

The Red Bull driver has yet to find consistency after retiring his car in the season opener, winning the following Grand Prix and being forced to exit again in Australia.

By Madeline Coleman
Jayson Tatum shooting a free throw with Kyrie Irving watching.
Play
NBA

Tatum Says He Learned What to Do and What Not to Do from Kyrie

The star point guard left the Celtics in 2019.

By Joseph Salvador
Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw smiles after seven perfect innings against the Twins.
MLB

Kershaw Pulled After Seven Perfect Innings vs. Twins

The three-time Cy Young winner had thrown just 80 pitches, and had 13 strikeouts in the game.

By Dan Lyons
arnold-palmer-jack-nicklaus
Golf

Candid Camera: Arnie and Jack

Walter Iooss Jr.’s iconic photo of two golf legends

By Claire Kuwana
Member Exclusive
Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons and Roger Goodell speak before a game.
Play
NFL

Jerry Jones Says He's Open to Trading Up During NFL Draft

The Cowboys owner acknowledged the team will consider moving up if the board falls in a way they like.

By Daniel Chavkin
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) looks at his hands after a foul call against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter.
Play
Extra Mustard

Pat Bev Shared One Key Message for His Former Teammates

The Timberwolves’ guard gave a NBA Finals–worthy celebration after the win Tuesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
NFL

The Raiders Finally Give Derek Carr His Due

After years of being seen as just “good enough,” the QB has proven he’s a valuable asset worth a massive contract.

By Conor Orr