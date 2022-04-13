Allyson Felix, one of the greatest track and field athletes in U.S. history, will hang up her cleats after this season.

The 36-year-old announced her retirement in a heartfelt note Wednesday on Instagram, thanking those who have supported her in a career that she never in her “wildest dreams” imagined.

“As a little girl they called chicken legs. … I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life,” Felix wrote. “I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give. I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run.

“This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory and my appreciation with you.”

During the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were held in August ’21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Felix won a bronze medal in the women's 400-meter final, her second-fastest race (49.46 seconds) of her career. She also won a gold medal in the women’s 4x400-meter relay.

Her 10th and 11th medals in the Tokyo Olympics gave her the most career Olympic medals for a U.S. track and field athlete—passing Carl Lewis’s record of 10—while also becoming the most decorated female track and field athlete.

Currently, Felix has seven golds, three silvers and one bronze medal from the Olympics. In addition to her success at the Games, she also has 18 world championship medals, including 13 golds. But this season, the track and field star is running for more than medals in her final tour.

“This season I’m running for women,” Felix said. “I’m running for a better future for my daughter. I’m running for you. More to come on that, so stay tuned, but I’ll be sharing a series of announcements that I’m hoping will make the world better for women. Here’s to my final season.”

