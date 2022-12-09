A long jumper and two Albanian officials could face international competition bans after they were accused of submitting false qualifying information to get the athlete into the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday that it had charged long jumper Izmir Smajlaj, along with Albanian track federation president Gjergj Ruli and general secretary Nikolin Dionis, for disciplinary offenses related to a competition held in Albania in May 2021, two months before the Tokyo Olympics began. Smajlaj was named the winner of the long jump event at the competition, where he reportedly set a national-record jump of 8.16 meters.

However, the AIU said that mark set by Smajlaj was accused of being fraudulent.

“It is alleged that false information was submitted to World Athletics and the AIU in support of this competition result,” the AIU said.

As a result, Smajlaj, Ruli and Dionis are provisionally suspended until the case is resolved, the AIU announced.

Smajlaj’s result at the May competition wasn’t good enough to meet the Tokyo Games qualifying standard of 8.22 meters, but he was able to get a place under the Olympics “universality” rule that allows countries to send one male and female athlete to each track and field event. Those athletes must still apply for inclusion at the Olympics with evidence of their “technical level” and past experience at international events.

Smajlaj was one of two athletes to receive a universality entry, alongside Uruguay’s Emiliano Lasa. He jumped 7.86 meters at the Olympics and failed to qualify for the final, but his alleged 8.16-meter mark would’ve placed him fifth in the final standings.