USC Renames Track Field After Olympian Allyson Felix

After seven gold medals across four different Games, Allyson Felix’s Olympics career has come to a close. But that doesn’t mean the honors have stopped flowing in.

Felix—who last month was named Sports Illustrated‘s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award—received another distinction on Wednesday when her alma mater, USC, renamed its track field after her.

Felix, a Los Angeles native, graduated from USC in 2008 with a degree in elementary education. With 11 total medals, she’s the most decorated American track athlete in Olympics history.

“I am just completely humbled,” Felix said in a statement. “It’s such a huge honor to be a part of history in the campus, and it’s such a special place for me.”

The field at Katherine B. Loker Track Stadium, which houses both the men’s and women’s track teams at USC, will be officially dedicated in the spring.

“My hope is that students playing on the Allyson Felix Field, or just walking by, will see her name prominently displayed and be curious to learn more about her talent, grit and generosity,” USC president Carol Folt said.