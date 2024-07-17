Anthony Edwards Hilariously Names One Sport He'd Beat His Team USA Teammates In
Minnesota Timberwolves and Team USA basketball star Anthony Edwards will be a key cog in the country's pursuit of an Olympic gold medal in the Paris games that begin later this month.
But if he wasn't competing in basketball, he thinks there's one Olympic sport where he'd excel. Not only that, Edwards believes that he'd smoke his teammates on Team USA...in freestyle swimming.
"Freestyle," Edwards said, without hesitation, when asked about which swimming event he'd compete in. "I'm fast too, though."
When asked if he is the fastest swimmer on Team USA, Edwards confirmed and explained why in hilarious fashion.
"For sure. They ain't no swimmers," Edwards quipped. "You got Joel Embiid, you got [Anthony Davis] and Bam [Adebayo]. They ain't swimming fast. LeBron, he ain't swimming fast. KD, Kawhi [Leonard], [Jayson] Tatum, they're not swimming fast at all. So my only challengers are [Devin Booker], when he might not know how to swim. Jrue [Holiday], he might drown. And [Tyrese] Haliburton, oh my God. If Haliburton beat me then I just need to never touch the water again."
Edwards, a budding basketball star, has plenty of charisma both on and off the court as exhibited once again in this latest interview.
Team USA will be counting on his play on the court in the pursuit of a gold medal later this summer.