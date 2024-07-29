Anthony Edwards Hypes Up U.S. Table Tennis Star Lily Zhang During Intense Match
Anthony Edwards is just a really big fan of ping pong.
On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves star attended an Olympic table tennis match featuring U.S. star Lily Zhang, who was locked in a tight battle with Brazil's Bruna Takahashi in the Round of 32. After one particularly intense point that Zhang won to clinch the fifth set, Edwards got incredibly hyped.
That's just a man who loves his table tennis.
Zhang won the match four sets to two and has moved on to the final 16.
Edwards has been tightly connected to the U.S. table tennis team during the 2024 Olympics. He went viral over the weekend when Steph Curry told him the table tennis players believed he couldn't get a point off any of them. Edwards refused to accept it. Maybe he attended Zhang's match to scout her for a future showdown.
He'll have a chance to get back to what he does best on Wednesday, when he and his Team USA teammates take on South Sudan's surprising basketball team.