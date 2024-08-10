Anthony Edwards Lauds Steph Curry's Hot Shooting in Viral Instagram Live Video
Team USA clinched the gold medal over host country France with a 98–87 victory on Saturday in Paris that will be remembered for the historic three-point shooting barrage of future Hall of Famer Steph Curry.
Curry, perhaps the greatest shooter to ever live, delivered five of his eight three-pointers in the fourth quarter of Saturday's gold medal game, and his hot shooting capped a two-game stretch in which the Warriors star made 14 of his 26 three-point attempts in the two most important games of the tournament.
After a rather pedestrian offensive start to his first Olympic games, Curry's final two shooting displays were nothing short of remarkable. Curry's teammate, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, made his thoughts clear on Curry's Instagram live video after Team USA's gold medal clinching victory.
"Ant says I just showed up three days ago," Curry quipped with a laugh before Edwards chimed in.
"My boy just got to Paris three days ago but we so glad he got here," Edwards said to the audience.
Curry and Edwards are bitter rivals in the Western Conference during the NBA season, but their camaraderie during the Paris Olympics will unite them forever as gold medalists.