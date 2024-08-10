SI

Anthony Edwards Lauds Steph Curry's Hot Shooting in Viral Instagram Live Video

After a relatively quiet first four games in Paris, Curry's offensive explosion paced Team USA to a gold medal.

Mike McDaniel

Edwards was blown away by Curry's offensive explosion in the final two games of the Paris Olympics.
Team USA clinched the gold medal over host country France with a 98–87 victory on Saturday in Paris that will be remembered for the historic three-point shooting barrage of future Hall of Famer Steph Curry.

Curry, perhaps the greatest shooter to ever live, delivered five of his eight three-pointers in the fourth quarter of Saturday's gold medal game, and his hot shooting capped a two-game stretch in which the Warriors star made 14 of his 26 three-point attempts in the two most important games of the tournament.

After a rather pedestrian offensive start to his first Olympic games, Curry's final two shooting displays were nothing short of remarkable. Curry's teammate, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, made his thoughts clear on Curry's Instagram live video after Team USA's gold medal clinching victory.

"Ant says I just showed up three days ago," Curry quipped with a laugh before Edwards chimed in.

"My boy just got to Paris three days ago but we so glad he got here," Edwards said to the audience.

Curry and Edwards are bitter rivals in the Western Conference during the NBA season, but their camaraderie during the Paris Olympics will unite them forever as gold medalists.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

