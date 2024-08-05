Brandel Chamblee Crushed Jon Rahm After His Collapse in Final Round at Olympics
Scottie Scheffler rallied back in Sunday's final round of at the Olympics to take the gold medal with a blistering 9-under 62, and then showed how much the event meant to him when he broke down in tears during the medal ceremony.
Another player was almost in tears after the round, but for different reasons. Jon Rahm had a four-shot lead after the front nine on Sunday but then shot a 4-over, 39 on the back (including a double bogey seven on the par-5 14th hole) and didn't even medal.
Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee did not hold back on the former No. 1 player in the world, saying in the postgame show:
“That was just about the wildest back nine that you could ever imagine, ever predict,” Chamblee said. “Jon Rahm with a four-shot lead in the gold position, Scottie Scheffler six back, making the turn from the gold position, and wins gold, without a playoff. One shoots 29, Jon Rahm shoots 39."
He then really went in on Rahm with this:
“I’m gonna put that down as one of the biggest collapse— chokes of the year,” he continued. “Probably right up there with Rory McIlroy coming down the stretch at the U.S. Open.”
Ouch, but pretty accurate.