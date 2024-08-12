Brittney Griner Emotionally Details Why Paris Gold Medal Means the Most to Her
The United States women's basketball team won a record eighth straight gold medal at the Olympic Games on Sunday.
This was Brittney Griner's third Olympic gold medal, but this one captured in Paris meant the most to her. She was seen crying while the national anthem played.
Here's what the Phoenix Mercury star said about her extra layer of emotions in the moment.
“My country fought for me to get back,” Griner explained. “And I was able to bring home gold for my country. There's just no greater feeling.”
Griner was imprisoned in Russia back in February 2022, and was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession of vape cartridges with cannabis oil. She was released home to the United States in Dec. 2022 through a prisoner swap.
Her journey to Paris for the Olympics was the first time she's left the country since her traumatic experience in Russia.
“I didn't think I would be here,” Griner said. “And to be here, winning gold, for my country, representing, when my country fought for me so hard to even be standing here."