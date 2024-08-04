Cameron Brink Shares Special Message After USA 3x3 Basketball Team Advances to Semis
Los Angeles Sparks rookie standout Cameron Brink was one of the first to congratulate the U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball team for advancing to the semifinals in the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
After losing the first three games in Paris, the Team USA capped off a five-game win streak on Saturday to book a ticket to the tournament semifinals Monday night. The reigning Olympic gold medalists defeated China, 21–13, in a knockout play-in game buoyed by a strong performance from forward Dearica Hamby, who scored a team-high nine points and added five boards.
Brink couldn’t join Team USA in Paris this summer due to her unfortunate in-season ACL injury, but she still found a way to celebrate the crucial win.
Brink reposted a photo of Hamby and Team USA guard Rhyne Howard on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, “Never had a doubt. LFG.”
Brink tore her ACL in June and has been ruled out for the rest of her rookie season. Prior to her injury, the 22-year-old averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 games and played her way to a spot on the U.S. women’s Olympic 3x3 basketball team.
Hamby, Brink's teammate on the Sparks, was chosen as Team USA's replacement.
The Americans will play second-seeded Spain in the semifinal on Monday. If they advance, they will play the winner of the other semifinal between Germany and Canada.