Cameron Brink’s Spot on Team USA 3x3 Roster Filled by Sparks Teammate
WNBA rookie Cameron Brink suffered a torn ACL in her left knee last week, ending her first professional season and cutting her bid to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Replacing Brink on Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad will be Los Angeles Sparks teammate Dearica Hamby, USA Basketball announced Monday.
This will be Hamby's first Olympics, but not her first time representing Team USA. She was part of the gold medal winning 3x3 team at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup.
The other 3x3 women's basketball team members include TCU's Hailey Van Lith, former Tennessee/WNBA player Cierra Burdick and the Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard. Team USA will be looking to repeat as gold medal winners at the Olympics after the 3x3 team finished on top at the Tokyo Olympics.
Hamby is in her second season with the Sparks and is leading the team with points (17.8), rebounds (10.5), assists (3.5) and steals (1.5).
She previously played for the Las Vegas Aces and was part of their 2022 WNBA champion team.