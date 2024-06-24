SI

Cameron Brink’s Spot on Team USA 3x3 Roster Filled by Sparks Teammate

Madison Williams

May 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) is introduced during the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.
May 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) is introduced during the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

WNBA rookie Cameron Brink suffered a torn ACL in her left knee last week, ending her first professional season and cutting her bid to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Replacing Brink on Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad will be Los Angeles Sparks teammate Dearica Hamby, USA Basketball announced Monday.

This will be Hamby's first Olympics, but not her first time representing Team USA. She was part of the gold medal winning 3x3 team at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup.

The other 3x3 women's basketball team members include TCU's Hailey Van Lith, former Tennessee/WNBA player Cierra Burdick and the Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard. Team USA will be looking to repeat as gold medal winners at the Olympics after the 3x3 team finished on top at the Tokyo Olympics.

Hamby is in her second season with the Sparks and is leading the team with points (17.8), rebounds (10.5), assists (3.5) and steals (1.5).

She previously played for the Las Vegas Aces and was part of their 2022 WNBA champion team.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where she has covered the entire sports landscape since 2022. She specializes in tennis, but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining Sports Illustrated, Madison worked with The Sporting News. She hails from Augustana College and completed a Master’s in Sports Media at Northwestern University. Madison is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Olympics