Carlos Alcaraz Vows to Win Olympic Gold Medal for Spain After Loss to Novak Djokovic
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz fell short of his ultimate goal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as he was defeated by Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's tennis singles final, securing silver.
The loss was difficult for the teary-eyed Alcaraz to accept, but in an interview after the match, the Spaniard vowed that he would be back at the Olympic stage to win a gold medal for his country.
"Honestly I always want to win," Alcaraz said. "That's for sure. Taking a silver medal, I have to be really, really proud. I'm building a really great career I guess ... I hope it's gonna keep going."
"As I said, I'm proud to be in this position and to bring a medal to Spain. I'm pretty sure my moment will come. I will bring the gold medal to Spain one day. I'm gonna wait for that moment and work for that moment. Right now I have to enjoy lifting the silver. It's pretty amazing as well."
Alcaraz is right, he is building a great career. The Spaniard has won four majors and a silver medal since turning pro in 2018. But, like the great ones, he still isn't satisfied.
Perhaps the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will be Alcaraz's gold medal moment.