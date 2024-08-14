Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Rips Significance of U.S. Men's Basketball Gold in Epic Rant
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo is at it again.
Russo, who has made a living on radio and television with his bombastic takes and incredible personality, was at it again on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday, much to the dismay of Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the cast in attendance. The topic du jour on Wednesday was the significance (or lack thereof) of USA men's basketball's latest gold medal.
"I am sick of this USA basketball on the men's side making a big deal about winning the gold medal," Russo began, with sighs in the room palpable. "And 'Stephon' Curry putting people to sleep," Russo continued, mispronouncing Stephen Curry's name.
"It is a 10 day tournament. They play six games. And you know what they were favored in the gold medal game? By 16 points! They have a million Hall of Famers on this team! And then Durant is tweeting after the game, 'Look at me with all these gold medals?' Calm down guys, calm down. The most significant gold medal in basketball we ever won, without a doubt, was in 1976 because that's after we got absolutely killed in '72 in Munich. But the idea that we're going to make a big deal that Durant, and Davis, and Embiid, and Booker, and Curry, and LeBron...these are some of the greatest basketball players in the history of creation. And they beat Evan Fournier? And we're supposed to go insane? And 'Baton' (Nic Batum)?"
Simply incredible. You have to see it to believe it.
The United States will go for their sixth consecutive gold medal in men's basketball in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.