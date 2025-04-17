Drone Footage of Olympic Gold Medalist in Parents Race at Son's School is Hilarious
Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce is still quite fast. Not long after announcing her return to competitive sprinting she showed up at her son's school in Jamaica to race some other parents. It's something she'd done before and the results are always quite amusing to see.
The third-fastest woman of all time makes light work of the non-Olympic gold medalists whenever she participates, but this time there was aerial drone footage of the race which gives a whole new perspective on just how much faster she is than every normal human being.
You can see the drone footage on the ninth slide of Fraser-Pryce's Instagram post.
She's so fast and so far ahead that the drone actually doesn't know what to do. Follow Fraser-Pryce all the way to the finish line and wait around for everyone else to show up or try and go back? Machine-learning can't quite keep up with the eight-time Olympic medalist.
Fraser-Pryce, who once ran a 10.60 second 100m race, won bronze in the 100m at the World Finals in 2023 and advanced out of the first round at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but withdrew from the semifinal because of an injury.
She appears to be feeling better.