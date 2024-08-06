SI

Evan Fournier Hit a Ridiculously Long Three to Clinch France’s Win Over Canada

France beat Canada 82-73 on Tuesday to earn a spot in the Paris Olympics men's basketball semifinals. Victor Wembanyama was held to just seven points, but contributed elsewhere by posting game highs of 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one awesome blocked shot.

Evan Fournier came off the bench to contribute 15 points for the host team, including the three-pointer that put the game away with less than a minute to play. France was clinging to a seven-point lead with the shot clock winding down when Fournier threw up a prayer from near halfcourt and it found the bottom of the net.

No, really, look how far out he was.

That's so far out even Stephen Curry would only attempt that if the shot clock absolutely demanded it. To Fournier's credit, he was ready and, most importantly, aware of the situation, which Wembanyama was clearly not.

France will face Germany on Thursday with a spot in the gold medal game on the line.

