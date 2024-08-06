Victor Wembanyama Blocking Dillon Brooks’s Shot Led to Best Photo From Olympic Hoops
Dillon Brooks just learned how humbling it can be to face Victor Wembanyama.
In the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Olympic quarterfinal match between Canada and France, Brooks seemingly had a wide-open look at the basket when Wembanyama erased any hopes of an easy bucket. The big man closed the gap quickly from the side and issued an emphatic rejection of Brooks's attempt.
While the video is impressive, a photo captured of the moment is absolutely incredible.
That amazing shot speaks to what an absolute freak Wembanyama is. For reference, Brooks is 6'6" and he looks like an undersized high school guard.
Wemby wasn't done. A few minutes later, Brooks put on a series of moves to beat his primary defender and get free. He had to be feeling pretty good about himself as he rose up and took a shot. That quickly turned out to be a mistake.
As Brooks lifted off, Wembanyama leaped into action from feet away and easily rejected the shot.
Brooks didn't look happy afterwards.
Wembanyama and the host French team beat Brooks's Canadian squad 82–73. The 20-year-old phenom finished the game with seven points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. Brooks had two points while shooting 1-of-9 from the field.
France will face defending FIBA World Cup champion Germany in one semifinal, while Serbia will face the winner of the United States vs. Brazil.