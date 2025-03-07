SI

FBI Adds Ex-Olympic Snowboarder to Most Wanted List, Offers $10 Million Reward

Ryan Wedding is allegedly running an international drug operation.

Ryan Wedding snowboards at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
Ryan Wedding snowboards at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. / Tony Marshall/EMPICS via Getty Images

Ryan Wedding—a Canadian snowboarder who competed at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City—has been added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, the agency announced Thursday.

The 43-year-old native of Thunder Bay, Ontario is accused of running a sprawling multinational drug network and orchestrating several murders.

“Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada,” Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said in an agency release. "The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man."

In '02, Wedding competed in the parallel giant slalom event, finishing 24th.

The FBI is offering up to $10 million for information leading to Wedding's apprehension, it said in its release. The Justice Department charged Wedding with a 16-count superseding indictment in October for his alleged activities.

