Flavor Flav Surprises Team USA Disc Thrower by Paying Her Rent

The rapper is supporting Team USA throughout this entire Paris Olympics.

Madison Williams

Jul 30, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Flavor Flav on his phone outside of the stadium before the bronze medal women's Rugby Sevens match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Flavor Flav's had the time of his life at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The legendary rapper has gone viral multiple times during the Paris Games, mostly for his major support of the American women's water polo team.

However, he's supporting Team USA in more ways than just cheering from the stands. Flav noticed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that American disc thrower Veronica Fraley posted about not having enough money to pay her rent while she's competing in the Paris Olympics. Flav responded by telling Fraley that he will send her the money so she doesn't have to worry about her rent while competing on the international stage.

“I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW," Flavor Flav wrote.

He posted a screenshot after to show that he sent the payment. Then he told Fraley that he plans to support her during Friday's discus throw competition.

But, Flav wasn't the only one to help Fraley out with her rent. Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded to her tweet, too, saying he would split the cost with Flav. He ended up sending Fraley $7,760 to represent his technology company Seven Seven Six.

Fraley thanked the two men for sending her money. She also updated her fans on Friday stating that she paid her rent before her competition.

Mission accomplished.

Madison Williams

