Future Olympics Locations: All Host Cities for 2026, 2028 Games & Beyond
The 2024 Summer Olympic games in Paris are in full swing, with plenty of exciting events already in the books and so much more still to come.
Paris has long been awaiting an opportunity to host, and for the most part, things have gone off without too much of a hitch. For France, as a host country, the storylines have been on the Games themselves, which is all you can ask for with so much logistics that go into planning a massive world event like this.
Even with the Paris Olympics in full swing, there are several locations already knee-deep in the planning stage where future games will be held.
Here are locations that are next up to host the premier world event.
2026 Winter Olympics - Italy
Next up after Paris is the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will be held throughout Italy from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22 in 2026. Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will highlight the Italian Olympics in '26, but there will be several events taking place in other parts of the country as well, including Valtellina, Val di Fiemme, Verona and Anterselva/Antholz.
It's not the first time that Italy has hosted the Olympics. Turin hosted the 2006 Winter Olympics and Rome hosted the 1960 Summer Olympic Games. Cortina d'Ampezzo, which will play a key role in the upcoming Olympics, was also awarded the Games in 1944. However, the event ultimately was not held due to World War II.
2028 Summer Olympics - Los Angeles, CA
The 2028 Summer Olympics will be special for the United States, as one of the country's largest cities earned the right to host the Summer Olympics for the third time. Los Angeles was previously chosen to host the Summer Olympics in 1984, as well as 1932. In addition, the city will host the Paralympic Games for the first time ever in '28.
When the Games head to Los Angeles from July 14-30, 2028, it will be the first time the United States has hosted the Olympics since the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.
2030 Winter Olympics - French Alps
The 2030 Winter Olympics will head to the French Alps. While the planning is in the early stages for the Games to be held in six years time, the expectation is that a majority of the events will be held in Nice, France.
It will be the second time in six years that France will host the Olympics, joining the 2024 Games in Paris.
2032 Summer Olympics - Australia
The 2032 Summer Olympics will head to Brisbane, Australia from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2032. It will be the country's first time hosting the Olympics since the iconic 2000 Summer Games in Sydney. Australia also hosted the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne.
2034 Winter Olympics - Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT earned the right to host the 2034 Winter Olympics for the second time, with the first time coming in 2002. After playing a successful host in 2002, the Olympics will return once again, marking the second time in a decade that the United States will host the greatest event on the world stage.
Full List of Future Olympic Locations
Future Olympic Games
Location
2026 Winter Olympics
Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
2028 Summer Olympics
Los Angeles, CA
2030 Winter Olympics
Nice, France (French Alps)
2032 Summer Olympics
Melbourne, Australia
2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City, Utah
When Will Future Olympic Locations Be Announced?
The next sets of Olympic games following 2034 will be selected by members of the International Olympic Committee during a ballot vote. Cities put in bids to host the Games more than a decade in advance, to allow plenty of time for the significant levels of logistical planning that are needed to host such a momentous event.
Expect future locations beyond 2034 to be announced prior to the 2026 Games in Italy.