Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Thomas Named Latest SI Swimsuit Star Athlete
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas is Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit's latest athlete to be featured in the upcoming 2025 edition.
The track and field superstar wowed audiences across the globe at the 2024 Paris Olympics as she took home gold in the 200m sprint, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay. She now has five Olympic medals as she also captured a silver medal in the 4x100m relay and a bronze in the 200m sprint from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The 27-year-old is just one of many athletes who will be featured in next May's swimsuit issue.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief, said. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Thomas isn't just a track superstar. She holds a degree in neurobiology from Harvard, and she also has a Master's of Public Health in epidemiology from the University of Texas. When she's not running on the track, she works at the Volunteer Healthcare Clinic in Austin, Texas.