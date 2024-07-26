How to Watch Women's Golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics are underway, which means it's almost time for the women's golf tournament, where the United States should be squarely in the mix once again.
At the top of the list for medal contention is World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who is defending the gold medal that she earned for the United States in the 2020. The 14-time LPGA winner and two-time major champion should be in prime contention to medal once again, and remains the favorite to win gold entering the Olympic tournament.
While Korda is the headliner, the United States also features two-time major champion Lilia Vu along with up-and-coming 21-year-old star Rose Zhang, who will be competing in her first Olympics.
The Americans are heavy favorites for gold, and for good reason due to the pedigree of the team, as well as the fact that Korda is one of only two Olympic medalists in the entire field. Lydia Ko of New Zealand is the other, after she captured the bronze medal in Tokyo. Ko is a 20-time LPGA winner and two-time major champion who enters play in Paris as the chief threat to the United States for a gold medal.
The women's golf event at the Olympics will be held one week after the men's tournament, beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at Le Golf National's Albatros Course, which was home to the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Here's how you can watch women's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Date
Time
TV/Streaming
Wednesday, 8/7 Early
3-7 a.m. ET
GOLF Channel, Peacock
Wednesday, 8/7 Late
7 a.m. - Noon ET
Peacock
Thursday, 8/8 Early
3-7 a.m. ET
GOLF Channel, Peacock
Thursday, 8/8 Late
7 a.m. - Noon ET
Peacock
Friday, 8/9 Early
3-7 a.m. ET
GOLF Channel, Peacock
Friday, 8/9 Late
7 a.m. - Noon ET
Peacock
Saturday, 8/10 Early
3-7 a.m. ET
GOLF Channel, Peacock
Saturday, 8/10
7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
Peacock