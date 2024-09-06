Hunter Woodhall Wins Paralympic Gold After Wife Tara Davis-Woodhall's Olympic Gold
On Aug. 8, long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall of the United States provided one of the most heartwarming moments of the Paris Olympics—winning her first career gold medal and jubilantly embracing her husband Hunter Woodhall afterward.
On Friday, Hunter—a Paralympic sprinter—returned the favor.
Woodhall captured the gold medal in the men's 400-meter T62 race, besting silver medalist Johannes Floors of Germany by 0.54 seconds. The victory gave Woodhall his first gold after capturing four previous medals at the Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo and Paris Paralympics; he also has a bronze medal in the Paris mixed 4x100-meter relay to his name.
Once again, Woodhall was photographed celebrating with Davis-Woodhall—this time with their respective roles reversed.
Woodhall and Davis-Woodhall have been married since 2022. The pair operates a YouTube channel, Tara and Hunter, with over 800,000 subscribers.
Woodhall's legs were amputated as an infant due to fibular hemimelia—a congenital absence of the fibula. He ran collegiately at Arkansas, while Davis-Woodhall competed for Georgia and Texas.