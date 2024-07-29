Jason Kelce Called Out for Cheating in Arm-Wrestling Match With Team USA Rugby Star
Jason Kelce has long been known as a man of the people. That may have changed on Sunday when the former Philadelphia Eagles center showed some questionable sportsmanlike conduct in a thrilling arm wrestling contest against Team USA women’s rugby star Nicole Heavirland during the Paris Olympics.
Decked out in his chic Parisian outfit, Kelce dropped by Team USA’s women’s rugby locker room after their win over Brazil and was challenged to an arm wrestling match for the ages by Heavirland. He couldn’t say no.
In a video posted to Heavirland’s Instagram, Kelce and the rugby star are seen fiercely battling it out for 10 or so seconds. Kylie, Jason’s wife, could be heard yelling, “He’s gonna cheat!” in the background.
Kelce ultimately prevailed against the Olympian and gave Heavirland a sweet hug afterward. Fans, however, thought his unofficial win against Heavirland should be denoted with an asterisk, as Kelce was caught holding onto the table with his free hand.
Kelce later took to social media to defend himself.
“Grabbing something with your off hand is not against any rules according to the guidelines set forth by the IFAW (International Federation of Arm Wrestling),” Kelce wrote.
The people would disagree.