Jason Kelce Rocked Snazzy Ilona Maher Shirt During U.S. Rugby Bronze Medal Match
Ilona Maher's dominance at the Olympic Games in Paris for the United States' rugby squad has not gone unnoticed by fans back home.
Maher was an absolute force for the U.S. during their run to the bronze medal match, where they successfully defeated Australia, 14–12. She's picked up some new fans since arriving in Paris, including Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry, who was left awestruck by her jaw-dropping stiff arms.
Ahaed of the bronze medal game, Maher received some rather unique support from one of the nation's most beloved athletes, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.
Kelce is in attendance at the Games, and he was showing his support for Maher and the rest of the U.S. rugby squad by rocking an iconic custom shirt with Maher's face plastered all over it.
The shirt is a short-sleeved white button up which patriotically features a multitude of blue and white stars as well as red and white stripes. Amid all the nationalism, an image of Maher's smiling face is scattered throughout the shirt.
Physicality and toughness were two of the main components of Kelce's illustrious NFL career, and he's taken quite a liking to Maher's dominating style of play on the rugby field, having helped the U.S. win its first medal in the sport since its Olympic inception in 2016.