Katie Ledecky Has Emotional Reaction to Being Named Flag Bearer For Closing Ceremony
Katie Ledecky received the phone call of a lifetime on Thursday.
Her Team USA swimming teammate Bobby Finke Facetimed the most decorated American female Olympian on Thursday to tell her that she was chosen as one of the flag bearers for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.
Ledecky was speechless when she was told the news. As tears started to fall down her cheek, all she could say was "Oh!"
She received her jacket while attending open-water swimming and gave a message to Team USA.
"Thank you Team USA," Ledecky said while holding back tears. "This is a huge honor. Can't wait for closing ceremonies and it's been an honor representing our country here in Paris. I'm so proud to be a part of this team.
Ledecky will hold the American flag alongside gold-medal winning rower Nick Mead. The men's rowing four team won gold for the first time in over 60 years.
The 27-year-old swimmer is walking away from the Paris Olympics with two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. Over the course of four Olympic Games, Ledecky has won a total of 14 medals, with nine of those being gold medals. Her nine gold medals are tied for the most by a woman Olympian in history.