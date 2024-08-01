SI

Katie Ledecky Becomes Most Decorated U.S. Female Olympian With Relay Medal

Madison Williams

Jul 31, 2024; Nanterre, France; Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena.
Katie Ledecky was already known as the "GOAT," but now she will go down in history books as the most decorated American female in Olympic history.

As her 4x200 freestyle relay team captured the silver medal behind Australia's gold on Thursday, Ledecky earned her 13th Olympic medal—the most won by an individual American woman over a career, and the most of any female swimmer in Olympic history.

She's won eight gold medals, which is tied for the most by a U.S. woman along with swimmer Jenny Thompson. She captured her eighth gold medal on Wednesday night when she broke her own Olympic record in the 1500-meter freestyle race. She also has four silver medals and one bronze medal, which she won during the 400-meter freestyle race in Paris.

Ledecky now trails Michael Phelps for the most Olympic medals won by an American in history. Phelps captured 28 Olympic medals in his swimming career, including 23 gold medals.

The 27-year-old will compete in the 800-meter freestyle semifinal on Friday for a chance to win another medal on Saturday.

