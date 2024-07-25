Kevin Durant Had Priceless Quote on Team USA’s Celtics Players Winning NBA Title
Consider Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant unimpressed by the Boston Celtics’ latest historic NBA championship.
Durant memorably won back-to-back NBA titles when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors for three seasons from 2016-19, officially ending his long-awaited quest for a ring. His Team USA compatriot, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, also secured his first NBA championship this past season in a five-game series win over the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum is joined on Team USA by fellow Celtics teammates Derrick White, also a first-time NBA champ, and Jrue Holiday, who previously won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks.
To Durant, Boston’s recent taste of glory was nothing special.
During a Team USA press conference ahead of the Paris Games, Durant was asked whether the team has talked about the Celtics’ 2023-24 championship.
“Not at all,” Durant said. “We got champs on the team, they just the most recent.”
When asked whether he had any advice for the Celtics about repeating next season, Durant laughed and said, “I won’t give them any.”
Durant, who has missed all of Team USA’s preseason action due to a calf injury, admittedly hasn’t enjoyed much playoff success since leaving the Warriors, hopping from the failed James Harden-Kyrie Irving superteam experiment on the Brooklyn Nets to, currently, the Suns. Phoenix was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round this past postseason.
Still, Durant undoubtedly remains one of Team USA’s most valuable assets heading into the Olympics while also on a pursuit for a bit of individual glory, as he could become the first player in men’s Olympic basketball history to take home four gold medals.