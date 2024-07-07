Kevin Durant Sidelined to Start Team USA Training Camp With Calf Injury, per Report
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, the USA men's leading point scorer in Olympic history, has been sidelined for the start of Team USA training camp with a minor calf strain, according to a report from Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic.
Durant, who leads all point scorers in USA men's basketball history with 435, has not practiced in either of the first two sessions for Team USA this weekend. The team is taking a precautionary approach with Durant even though the injury is not considered to be serious.
Team USA opens exhibition play against Canada on Wednesday, and Durant's status for the matchup is in question. There is still three full weeks until Team USA plays in their first Olympic match, when the Americans take on Serbia on July 28 in Lille, France.