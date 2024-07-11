Kevin Durant Hilariously Calls Out USA Teammates for Lying About Their Height
The latest drama on the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team has to do with an age-old controversial question: How tall are men, really?
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant recently joined the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams to set the record straight on his height, once and for all.
Durant, who is listed as 6’11’’, told Adams he’s 6’9’’ and went on to hilariously roast his teammates for being shorter than they say they are, referencing the now-viral group photo of Team USA.
“I guess those guys must be shorter than what their numbers say,” Durant said on Thursday. “I'm 6’9’’ so it looks like Bam Adebayo’s probably 6’8’’ instead of 6’10’’, and AD is probably 6’9’’. So they’re probably adding a little more on their height while I’m keeping mine the same.”
Durant also added with a chuckle, “Embiid’s not 7 feet.”
In the Team USA group photo, Durant’s eyes appear to line up with that of the 7-foot Joel Embiid, bringing into question whether Durant is a true 7-footer or whether the Philadelphia 76ers star is blatantly lying.
His teammates’ trifling fibs are far from Durant’s biggest concern this summer, though. The 14-time All-Star is currently battling a calf injury that sidelined him for Wednesday’s 86-72 exhibition win over Canada, and Durant’s status remains “day-to-day” for Team USA’s next Olympic tune-up against Australia on July 15.