Kevin Durant Has Perfect Clapback to French Player in Trailer for Olympic Hoops Doc
Team USA cruised to an undefeated record and Gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics with one of the most epic basketball rosters in the history of The Games.
From LeBron James to Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, Team USA was loaded. Anything less than Olympic Gold would have been a disappointment.
Netflix was on-site in Paris shooting for an upcoming documentary about Olympic basketball. The documentary, titled Court of Gold, is set to be released on Feb. 18. Team USA, Serbia, Canada and France are all featured in the docuseries.
In the trailer for the documentary, which was released this week, France's Evan Fournier, an NBA vet, spoke about Team USA and an advantage that France thought they had over the Americans.
"We've played together for ten-plus years," Fournier said of his international team. "These guys show up for three weeks," he added.
The trailer then panned to Durant, who had a big smile on his face upon hearing the quote.
"Oh, O.K. Alright," Durant chuckled. "That chemistry going to help you when you got to guard Steph?"
USA beat France 98-87 in the Gold medal game at the Paris Olympics in front of a pro-French crowd. Curry led Team USA with 24 points.