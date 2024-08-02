SI

LeBron James Supports Simone Biles’s Dig at Donald Trump With GOAT Tweet

United States guard Lebron James (6) warms up before a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary U.S. gymnast Simone Biles had some fun on social media on Friday as she appeared to take a dig at Donald Trump with a tweet that referenced a statement he made earlier this week during an appearance in Chicago.

In case you missed it, Trump, while speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, had this to say about immigrants taking jobs from Americans:

“I will tell you that coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs," Trump said.

Asked what he meant by that, he added:

“A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is.”

Biles tweeted this:

LeBron James later weighed in with this message for Biles:

Biles will be back in action Saturday when she competes in the vault. James's next game is Sunday when Team USA faces Puerto Rico.

