Simone Biles Takes Not-So-Subtle Dig At Donald Trump With Five-Word Tweet
Simone Biles has been her typical dominant self so far at the Paris Olympics, winning gold medals in the team final and the all-around final. She's also been crushing it on social media, where she had a ruthless line for a former teammate on Wednesday, and then on Friday she took a dig at former president Donald Trump on X, formerly Twitter.
Biles, who now has six Olympic gold medals, responded to a tweet by singer-songwriter Ricky Davila, who wrote: "Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job."
Biles quote-tweeted that and wrote: "I love my black job."
This stems from Trump's appearance at the National Associate of Black Journalists convention earlier this week in Chicago where he was asked about his stance on immigrants taking jobs from Americans.
“I will tell you that coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs," Trump said.
When pressed to define "Black jobs" he said:
“A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is.”
Biles is collecting Ws all over the place this week, and not just in gymnastics.