LeBron James, Team USA Hilariously Debate Their Favorite Player Celebrations
The Paris Olympics may be over, but the camaraderie on the U.S. men’s basketball team is still going strong.
Team USA got together for what could be their last group video and discussed what their favorite player celebrations were—and they had plenty to choose from.
Lebron James and Stephen Curry alone had at least six or seven celebrations between them, with James owning his “silencer” gesture, crown and shrug.
“Ah, get up off of me!” James said, explaining his shrug celebration. “That’s when I get a little and-1 when them little boys be trying to stop me.”
As for Curry, the widely heralded hero from Team USA’s gold medal win over France, he routinely celebrates with the shimmy, the point to the sky, the look-away and of course, the “night-night.“
“Steph never do his [night-night] celebration against us,“ Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis chirped.
But among all the options to choose from, one Team USA player’s celebration surprisingly garnered many votes.
“Imma have to go Jrue [Holiday],” Kevin Durant said. “When he wave at you for the three… Might have to steal that, incorporate that into my repertoire.”
Following a hard-fought Games in which they clinched their fifth straight Olympic gold medal this summer, it’s no surprise that Team USA players are talking about celebrations. After all, their program does a whole lot of winning.