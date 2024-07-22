Tokyo Tennis Silver Medalist Markéta Vondroušová Out of Paris Olympics With Injury
One of the Tokyo Olympics' top tennis stars will not return for the 2024 Games in Paris.
Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic is pulling out of the Olympic tennis tournament due to a hand injury, she announced Monday morning. Vondroušová, 25, won an Olympic singles silver medal three years ago.
"I am very sorry, but for health reasons I am not participating in this year's Olympic Games in Paris," Vondroušová wrote on Instagram in Czech via Google Translate. "I was hoping until the last moment that I could go at least in doubles."
Vondroušová is ranked 18th in the world, although she is reeling from a surprise loss in the first round of Wimbledon a year after winning a title there. In her post, she indicated she wanted to focus on being ready for the US Open.
The Czech Republic is traditionally a women's tennis powerhouse, having produced the two women's doubles gold medalists at Tokyo as well—Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková.