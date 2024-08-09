Morgan Pressel Drops NSFW Commentary During Women's Olympic Golf Coverage
Professional golfer Morgan Pressel may have forgotten she was in the Olympic broadcast booth instead of playing on the course herself on Friday.
During the third round of the women's Olympic golf tournament on Friday, Canada's Brooke Henderson gave a fist pump to her caddie after hitting a good shot. Pressel commented on this moment by saying, "She's f------ fired up, we love to see it."
The NBC broadcast didn't happen to bleep the likely slip-up, so golf fans watching the coverage heard Pressel say the f-bomb in full. The network hasn't commented on the not-safe-for-work moment yet, but Pressel will surely hear about it from them.
This isn't the first time the f-bomb has been heard during a golf broadcast, of course, but it normally comes via one of the golfers competing in the tournament. Spain's Jon Rahm is known for doing this recently, for example.