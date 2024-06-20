SI

Olympic Basketball TV Schedule: Full List of Times, Channels, Live vs. Delay & More

Everything to know about the basketball schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Liam McKeone

Oct 18, 2022; Paris, FRANCE; the Olympic rings and Paralympic logo are on display outside of the Hotel de Ville ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Oct 18, 2022; Paris, FRANCE; the Olympic rings and Paralympic logo are on display outside of the Hotel de Ville ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. / Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The summer Olympics are right around the corner, with this year's Games slated to take place in Paris, France. There are numerous events to get excited about, but the biggest draw for Americans has to be Team USA basketball.

With this year's Olympics happening across the pond, those viewing in the United States will be dealing with time zone adjustments for the broadcast. Thus, it is key to know what the schedule will be like before the Games officially begin on Friday, July 26.

Olympic Basketball TV Schedule

Overview of Olympic Basketball

Basketball was first played in the Olympics in 1904 in St. Louis, but not as a medal event. According to the Olymipcs website, it was put on as a "demonstration" event. In 1936, men's basketball was introduced as a medal event. You will be unsurprised to learn Team USA won gold. In 1976, women's basketball was introduced in the Montreal Games and America placed second.

America, of course, has been utterly dominant in this realm since. The men's side of Team USA has won gold in every Olympic games since 2008, and in total have placed gold in 16 of the 20 Olymipcs that featured basketball. The women's side is even better, earning gold in nine of 11 possible Olympic competitions thus far. They've medaled in each of the last 10 Olympic games and have won gold in the last seven, with an all-time record of 70-3.

Olympic Basketball Rules & Format

Olympic basketball follows International Basketball Federation (FIBA) rules, which are very similar but not exactly the same as they are stateside. In FIBA, games are only 40 minutes long (four quarters of 10 minutes each), and there are some significant rule differences. For example, there is no three-second rule in FIBA that prevents defenders from occupying the paint for as long as they want. You can read a full breakdown of the differences here.

But at its core, it's basketball. There is a three-point line and a free throw line. The scoring is the same. Have no fear that you'll recognize the game you're watching.

In regards to format, Olympic basketball competition features 12 teams in the men's and women's tournaments. There is a group stage and then a knockout stage that leads into the gold medal and bronze medal games.

Olympic Basketball TV Schedule

Live Broadcasts

NBC will be broadcasting all Olympic events on the network's various properties— not only your local NBC affiliate, but also on CNBC, USA Network, E!, and Peacock. Additionally, as the time difference is only six hours, it seems many of the events will be broadcast live rather than on tape delay.

As of now this appears especially true for basketball. The current schedule has all games available live in some capacity; a few games will be shown live on streaming before then being shown on tape delay on cable.

Here's what the live broadcast schedule looks like for the men's and women's side, beginning on Saturday, July 27. Some matchups are not yet determined and are denoted as TBD. When NBC is listed, it's referring to your local affiliate. All times are EST.

Men's Olympic Basketball TV Schedule

GAME

DATE

TIME

CHANNEL

Australia vs. TBD

July 27

5 a.m. ET

Peacock, CNBC starting at 5:30 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Japan

July 27

7:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

France vs. TBD

July 27

11:15 a.m. ET

CNBC

Canada vs. TBD

July 27

3 p.m. ET

Peacock, CNBC starting at 3:15 p.m. ET

South Sudan vs. TBD

July 28

5:05 a.m. ET

CNBC

USA vs. Serbia

July 28

11:15 a.m. ET

NBC, Peacock

TBD vs. TBD

July 30

5 a.m. ET

E!

Canada vs. Australia

July 30

7:30 a.m. ET

Peacock, USA Network starting at 7:45 a.m. ET

Japan vs. France

July 30

11:15 a.m. ET

Peacock

Germany vs. TBD

July 30

3 p.m. ET

Peacock

Serbia vs. TBD

July 31

11:15 p.m. ET

Peacock

USA vs. South Sudan

July 31

2:45 p.m. ET

USA

Japan vs. TBD

August 2

5 a.m. ET

Peacock

Australia vs. TBD

August 2

7:30 a.m. ET

USA, Peacock

Canada vs. TBD

August 2

11:15 a.m. ET

Peacock

France vs. Germany

August 2

3 p.m. ET

Peacock, E! starting at 3:50 p.m. ET

USA vs. TBD

August 3

11:15 a.m. ET

NBC, Peacock

Serbia vs. South Sudan

August 3

3 p.m. ET

CNBC, Peacock

Women's Olympic Basketball TV Schedule

GAME

DATE

TIME

CHANNEL

Spain vs. China

July 28

7:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

Serbia vs. Puerto Rico

July 28

3 p.m. ET

Peacock

Nigeria vs. Australia

July 29

5 a.m. ET

Peacock

Germany vs. Belgium

July 29

7:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

Canada vs. France

July 29

11:15 a.m. ET

Peacock

USA vs. Japan

July 29

2:45 p.m. ET

USA, Peacock

Puerto Rico vs. Spain

July 31

5 a.m. ET

Peacock

China vs. Serbia

July 31

7:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

Japan vs. Germany

August 1

5 a.m. ET

Peacock

Australia vs. Canada

August 1

7:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

France vs. Nigeria

August 1

11:15 a.m. ET

Peacock

USA vs. Belgium

August 1

2:45 p.m. ET

USA, Peacock

China vs. Puerto Rico

August 3

5 a.m. ET

Peacock

Serbia vs. Spain

August 3

7:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

Japan vs. Belgium

August 4

5 a.m. ET

Peacock

Canada vs. Nigeria

August 4

7:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

USA vs. Germany

August 4

11:15 a.m. ET

USA, Peacock

Australia vs. France

August 4

3 p.m. ET

Peacock

Tape-Delayed Broadcasts

Of course, not everybody is able to watch every game because they're often taking place smack in the middle of the work or school day. To combat this longtime problem with Olympic viewership, broadcasters have shown events on tape delay. In some cases the event is not shown live in the US at all prior to the tape delay. But with basketball, tape delay only comes in the form of a replay of a game that occurred earlier that day.

Here's what the tape delay schedule looks like for Paris 2024 in regards to Olympic basketball.

Men's Olympic Basketball Tape Delay Schedule

GAME

DATE

TIME

CHANNEL

Germany vs. Japan

July 27

8 p.m. ET

USA

USA vs. South Sudan

August 1

1 a.m. ET

USA

USA vs. TBD

August 3

6 p.m. ET

USA

Serbia vs. South Sudan

August 3

8 p.m. ET

USA

Women's Olympic Basketball Tape Delay Schedule

GAME

DATE

TIME

CHANNEL

USA vs. Japan

July 30

12:30 a.m. ET

USA

USA vs. Belgium

August 2

12 a.m. ET

USA

USA vs. Germany

August 4

11 p.m. ET

USA

How to Watch Olympic Basketball With and Without Cable

The Olympics are a must-see event, and the easiest way to make sure you don't miss all the action is with a cable subscription.

Cable and Satellite Providers

NBC has the broadcast rights for this year's Games and will be broadcasting many events on the network's flagship channel all over the country. Additionally, many cable packages include the USA Network and E!, which will host any overflow programming from NBC.

In short, to ensure you can watch as much as the Olympics as possible, double-check that your cable or satellite package includes NBCUniversal networks.

Streaming Services

In addition to the NBCUniversal networks, many Olympic events will be shown on Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming service. There are also other ways to stream NBC and its additional networks to ensure you don't miss a second of the action.

Peacock

As evidenced by the above schedules, Peacock is going to play a big role in NBC's broadcasting of the Olympics. At this time, the service is not offering a free trial.

In order to sign up for Peacock, interested users must navigate to peacocktv.com and click "Get Started." Once there, Peacock offers two subscription packages to sign up for— annual and monthly. The monthly package costs $5.99 per month, and the annual costs $59.99 per year.

YouTubeTV

If basic cable is not of interest and a Peacock subscription won't be enough, YoutubeTV has become one of the most popular alternative offerings. By signing up, users can stream their local NBC affiliate via the YouTubeTV app on their television or on their computer.

YouTubeTV's base plan costs $72.99 and comes with NBC, USA, and E!. There is currently a five-day trial available.

Published
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a Senior Writer for the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. In addition to his role as a writer, he collaborates with other teams across Minute Media to help define his team’s content strategy. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in 2024, Liam worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, Liam is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books, and video games. Liam has been a member of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) since 2020.

