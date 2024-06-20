Olympic Basketball TV Schedule: Full List of Times, Channels, Live vs. Delay & More
The summer Olympics are right around the corner, with this year's Games slated to take place in Paris, France. There are numerous events to get excited about, but the biggest draw for Americans has to be Team USA basketball.
With this year's Olympics happening across the pond, those viewing in the United States will be dealing with time zone adjustments for the broadcast. Thus, it is key to know what the schedule will be like before the Games officially begin on Friday, July 26.
Olympic Basketball TV Schedule
Overview of Olympic Basketball
Basketball was first played in the Olympics in 1904 in St. Louis, but not as a medal event. According to the Olymipcs website, it was put on as a "demonstration" event. In 1936, men's basketball was introduced as a medal event. You will be unsurprised to learn Team USA won gold. In 1976, women's basketball was introduced in the Montreal Games and America placed second.
America, of course, has been utterly dominant in this realm since. The men's side of Team USA has won gold in every Olympic games since 2008, and in total have placed gold in 16 of the 20 Olymipcs that featured basketball. The women's side is even better, earning gold in nine of 11 possible Olympic competitions thus far. They've medaled in each of the last 10 Olympic games and have won gold in the last seven, with an all-time record of 70-3.
Olympic Basketball Rules & Format
Olympic basketball follows International Basketball Federation (FIBA) rules, which are very similar but not exactly the same as they are stateside. In FIBA, games are only 40 minutes long (four quarters of 10 minutes each), and there are some significant rule differences. For example, there is no three-second rule in FIBA that prevents defenders from occupying the paint for as long as they want. You can read a full breakdown of the differences here.
But at its core, it's basketball. There is a three-point line and a free throw line. The scoring is the same. Have no fear that you'll recognize the game you're watching.
In regards to format, Olympic basketball competition features 12 teams in the men's and women's tournaments. There is a group stage and then a knockout stage that leads into the gold medal and bronze medal games.
Olympic Basketball TV Schedule
Live Broadcasts
NBC will be broadcasting all Olympic events on the network's various properties— not only your local NBC affiliate, but also on CNBC, USA Network, E!, and Peacock. Additionally, as the time difference is only six hours, it seems many of the events will be broadcast live rather than on tape delay.
As of now this appears especially true for basketball. The current schedule has all games available live in some capacity; a few games will be shown live on streaming before then being shown on tape delay on cable.
Here's what the live broadcast schedule looks like for the men's and women's side, beginning on Saturday, July 27. Some matchups are not yet determined and are denoted as TBD. When NBC is listed, it's referring to your local affiliate. All times are EST.
Men's Olympic Basketball TV Schedule
GAME
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
Australia vs. TBD
July 27
5 a.m. ET
Peacock, CNBC starting at 5:30 a.m. ET
Germany vs. Japan
July 27
7:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
France vs. TBD
July 27
11:15 a.m. ET
CNBC
Canada vs. TBD
July 27
3 p.m. ET
Peacock, CNBC starting at 3:15 p.m. ET
South Sudan vs. TBD
July 28
5:05 a.m. ET
CNBC
USA vs. Serbia
July 28
11:15 a.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
TBD vs. TBD
July 30
5 a.m. ET
E!
Canada vs. Australia
July 30
7:30 a.m. ET
Peacock, USA Network starting at 7:45 a.m. ET
Japan vs. France
July 30
11:15 a.m. ET
Peacock
Germany vs. TBD
July 30
3 p.m. ET
Peacock
Serbia vs. TBD
July 31
11:15 p.m. ET
Peacock
USA vs. South Sudan
July 31
2:45 p.m. ET
USA
Japan vs. TBD
August 2
5 a.m. ET
Peacock
Australia vs. TBD
August 2
7:30 a.m. ET
USA, Peacock
Canada vs. TBD
August 2
11:15 a.m. ET
Peacock
France vs. Germany
August 2
3 p.m. ET
Peacock, E! starting at 3:50 p.m. ET
USA vs. TBD
August 3
11:15 a.m. ET
NBC, Peacock
Serbia vs. South Sudan
August 3
3 p.m. ET
CNBC, Peacock
Women's Olympic Basketball TV Schedule
GAME
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
Spain vs. China
July 28
7:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
Serbia vs. Puerto Rico
July 28
3 p.m. ET
Peacock
Nigeria vs. Australia
July 29
5 a.m. ET
Peacock
Germany vs. Belgium
July 29
7:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
Canada vs. France
July 29
11:15 a.m. ET
Peacock
USA vs. Japan
July 29
2:45 p.m. ET
USA, Peacock
Puerto Rico vs. Spain
July 31
5 a.m. ET
Peacock
China vs. Serbia
July 31
7:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
Japan vs. Germany
August 1
5 a.m. ET
Peacock
Australia vs. Canada
August 1
7:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
France vs. Nigeria
August 1
11:15 a.m. ET
Peacock
USA vs. Belgium
August 1
2:45 p.m. ET
USA, Peacock
China vs. Puerto Rico
August 3
5 a.m. ET
Peacock
Serbia vs. Spain
August 3
7:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
Japan vs. Belgium
August 4
5 a.m. ET
Peacock
Canada vs. Nigeria
August 4
7:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
USA vs. Germany
August 4
11:15 a.m. ET
USA, Peacock
Australia vs. France
August 4
3 p.m. ET
Peacock
Tape-Delayed Broadcasts
Of course, not everybody is able to watch every game because they're often taking place smack in the middle of the work or school day. To combat this longtime problem with Olympic viewership, broadcasters have shown events on tape delay. In some cases the event is not shown live in the US at all prior to the tape delay. But with basketball, tape delay only comes in the form of a replay of a game that occurred earlier that day.
Here's what the tape delay schedule looks like for Paris 2024 in regards to Olympic basketball.
Men's Olympic Basketball Tape Delay Schedule
GAME
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
Germany vs. Japan
July 27
8 p.m. ET
USA
USA vs. South Sudan
August 1
1 a.m. ET
USA
USA vs. TBD
August 3
6 p.m. ET
USA
Serbia vs. South Sudan
August 3
8 p.m. ET
USA
Women's Olympic Basketball Tape Delay Schedule
GAME
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
USA vs. Japan
July 30
12:30 a.m. ET
USA
USA vs. Belgium
August 2
12 a.m. ET
USA
USA vs. Germany
August 4
11 p.m. ET
USA
How to Watch Olympic Basketball With and Without Cable
The Olympics are a must-see event, and the easiest way to make sure you don't miss all the action is with a cable subscription.
Cable and Satellite Providers
NBC has the broadcast rights for this year's Games and will be broadcasting many events on the network's flagship channel all over the country. Additionally, many cable packages include the USA Network and E!, which will host any overflow programming from NBC.
In short, to ensure you can watch as much as the Olympics as possible, double-check that your cable or satellite package includes NBCUniversal networks.
Streaming Services
In addition to the NBCUniversal networks, many Olympic events will be shown on Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming service. There are also other ways to stream NBC and its additional networks to ensure you don't miss a second of the action.
Peacock
As evidenced by the above schedules, Peacock is going to play a big role in NBC's broadcasting of the Olympics. At this time, the service is not offering a free trial.
In order to sign up for Peacock, interested users must navigate to peacocktv.com and click "Get Started." Once there, Peacock offers two subscription packages to sign up for— annual and monthly. The monthly package costs $5.99 per month, and the annual costs $59.99 per year.
YouTubeTV
If basic cable is not of interest and a Peacock subscription won't be enough, YoutubeTV has become one of the most popular alternative offerings. By signing up, users can stream their local NBC affiliate via the YouTubeTV app on their television or on their computer.
YouTubeTV's base plan costs $72.99 and comes with NBC, USA, and E!. There is currently a five-day trial available.