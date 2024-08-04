SI

NBC Showed Jaw-Dropping Height Simone Biles Reached On Vault With Funny Goats Graphic

This was wild.

Tim Capurso

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States competes on the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Ever wondered just how high Simone Biles is in the air during her vault routine? It was likely a question on the minds of plenty of fans as they watched Biles, who performed her signature Yurchenko double pike en route to winning the seventh gold medal of her career at Bercy Arena in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Well, NBC Sports found not only an efficient, but amusing way to show the jaw-dropping height Biles reached on the Vault.

The network measured Biles's height in the air in goats in a nod to the gymnast's widely perceived status as the greatest gymnast of all time (G.O.A.T.) in what made for a funny graphic.

Biles was nearly 13 feet in the air—or seven goats high, whichever one you prefer—on her vault routine during the women's team final in which the USA women walked away from with a gold medal thanks to a huge performance from Biles in her floor exercise routine.

Biles will next compete in the balance beam and floor finals on Monday.

