Simone Biles Rolled Her Eyes in Midst of Gold Medal-Clinching Floor Routine

Tim Capurso

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the uneven bars in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles' floor routine clinched the gold medal for Team USA in the women's artistic gymnastics team final—and made her the most decorated U.S. women's gymnast in history.

But even though Biles secured a strong 14.666 score for her floor routine, she wasn't too pleased with one part of the performance, as she stepped out of bounds briefly.

And, to the amusement of fans as well as NBC commentator and two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez, Biles didn't wait to express her displeasure with herself for stepping out of bounds—she did it in the middle of her routine, as cameras caught her rolling her eyes.

Biles, who entered the women's team final banged up after suffering a calf injury during warmups in the qualifying, looked fully healthy and at the top of her game, also posting a 14.900 on the Vault, 14.400 on the Uneven Bars and 14.366 on the Balance Beam.

Team USA also received an electric Floor Routine from Jordan Chiles, rock-solid Balance Beam and Uneven Bars performances from Sunisa Lee and a strong Vault effort from Jade Carey to secure a 171.296 overall team score, 5.80 points ahead of Italy, which took home the silver medal.

Biles will look to add to her historic medal count in the women's all-around final on August 1.

