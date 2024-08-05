Noah Lyles Pencils Himself in for Another Gold Medal at Paris Olympic Games
American sprinter Noah Lyles captured the gold medal in the men's 100m sprint on Sunday, and has quickly turned his attention to the 200m race that takes place later this week.
Lyles, who earned his first gold medal of the Paris Olympics in a thrilling photo finish, is never short on confidence, but even more so now that he's already got one first place result in his back pocket.
"Very confident, I can't lie," Lyles said after winning the 100m. "You know, Kenny [Bednarek] definitely put up a fast time at trials, and that definitely woke me up. And I was very proud of him. And you know, he's definitely not going to take, you know, how he did her in the 100 lying down. He's going to say, you know, I'm going after it in the 200, because he knows, you know, he can go after it. But my job is to make sure that...I'll just leave it there. I'll be winning."
Bednarek is Lyles's teammate for Team USA, but that doesn't mean there's not competition in the individual events among the Americans when a medal is at stake. Lyles believes that he will capture a second gold this week, but Bednarek and others certainly have Lyles in their crosshairs as they look to make history for themselves.