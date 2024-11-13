U.S. Olympian Heptathlete Anna Hall to Make SI Swimsuit Debut
United States Olympian Anna Hall is set to make her SI Swimsuit debut in 2025, the brand announced.
The 23-year-old Hall, who is the second-highest scoring American heptathlete of all-time, was a member of Team USA in Paris and is a two-time medalist at the World Championships, recording a silver in Budapest in 2023 and a bronze in Eugene in 2022.
"We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of the group of athletes, which included Hall. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Be on the lookout for Hall in the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue set to be released in May.