Olympic 3x3 Basketball TV Schedule: Full List of Times, Channels, Live vs. Delay & More

Tom Dierberger

Hailey Van Lith celebrates winning the FIBA 3x3 world championship with her Team USA teammates.
All eyes in the sporting world this summer will be on France for the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

While men's and women's teams from around the globe will battle for the traditional gold medal in team basketball, hoopers around the world will also be competing for a spot on the podium in 3x3 basketball for the second time in the history of the Olympics.

Like all Olympic sports, the television schedule—with both live and delayed broadcasts—can be difficult to track. Here's everything you need to know about 3x3 Olympic basketball this summer:

Overview of Olympic 3x3 Basketball

3x3 basketball was featured at several youth Olympic games over the years, but it wasn't until 2021 when it made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

Latvia's 3x3 men's basketball team won gold in Tokyo, defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in the final. Serbia earned the bronze medal. On the women's side, Team USA—led by Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Allisha Gray and Stefanie Dolson—won the gold medal, beating out the ROC (silver) and China (bronze).

This summer in Paris, Hailey Van Lith, Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Dearica Hamby will represent Team USA in the women's tournament. (Hamby was added late as an injury replacement for Cameron Brink.) Jimmer Fredette, Dylan Travis, Kareem Maddox and Canyon Barry will play for Team USA on the men's side.

Rules and Format

A game of 3x3 basketball is played on a half court with both teams—made up of four players (three on the court and one reserve)—defending and attacking the same hoop. To win, a team must have the most points after 10 minutes of play or be the first team to reach 21 points. A shot beyond the perimeter is worth two points in 3x3 basketball, while a basket inside the arc is worth one point.

Eight teams will compete for the gold medal in both the men's and women's 3x3 basketball tournament. All teams will play seven games, matching up against the other countries in the pool play round. Teams will then be ranked based on their records.

After pool play, the top two teams advance to the semifinals, while the bottom two teams are eliminated. The remaining four teams will compete in a play-in round (No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed; No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed) to determine the other two semifinalists.

The Olympics will host every 3x3 matchup for both the men's and women's tournaments at La Concorde, an open arena located in the heart of the city.

Olympic 3x3 Basketball TV Schedule

Live Broadcasts

The 2024 Olympics will be broadcast live by NBC and its other properties, including USA Network, CNBC, E! and the streaming platform Peacock. Every 3x3 basketball game—from the round robin part of the tournament to the gold medal game—will be streamed live on Peacock, but NBC will also air games live over local NBC affiliates as well as E!, CNBC and USA Network.

Here's how the women's Olympic 3x3 basketball schedule will unfold at this year's summer games:

Women's Olympic 3x3 Basketball TV Schedule

GAME

DATE

TIME

CHANNEL

Team USA vs. Germany

July 30

11:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

Australia vs. Canada

July 30

12 p.m. ET

Peacock

Azerbaijan vs. Spain

July 30

3 p.m. ET

Peacock

France vs. China

July 30

3:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Australia vs. Germany

July 31

11:30 a.m. ET

Peacock; E! starting at 11:15 a.m. ET

Canada vs. China

July 31

12 p.m. ET

Peacock; E!

Spain vs. France

July 31

3 p.m. ET

Peacock; E!

Team USA vs. Azerbaijan

July 31

3:30 p.m. ET

Peacock; E!

China vs. Australia

Aug. 1

3 a.m. ET

Peacock

Germany vs. Canada

Aug. 1

3:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

Azerbaijan vs. France

Aug. 1

6:30 a.m. ET

Peacock; USA

Team USA vs. Australia

Aug. 1

7 a.m. ET

Peacock; USA

China vs. Spain

Aug. 1

12 p.m. ET

Peacock

Germany vs. Azerbaijan

Aug. 1

12:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Team USA vs. Spain

Aug. 1

3:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Canada vs. France

Aug. 1

6 p.m. ET

Peacock

Germany vs. China

Aug. 2

3 a.m. ET

Peacock

Australia vs. Azerbaijan

Aug. 2

3:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

Australia vs. Spain

Aug. 2

6:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

Team USA vs. France

Aug. 2

7 a.m. ET

Peacock

Azerbaijan vs. China

Aug. 2

11:30 a.m. ET

Peacock; NBC

Team USA vs. Canada

Aug. 2

12 p.m. ET

Peacock; NBC

Spain vs. Canada

Aug. 2

3 p.m. ET

Peacock

Germany vs. France

Aug. 2

3:30 p.m. ET

Peacock

Canada vs. Azerbaijan

Aug. 3

11:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

Spain vs. Germany

Aug. 3

12 p.m. ET

Peacock

France vs. Australia

Aug. 3

12:35 p.m. ET

Peacock; CNBC beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET

Team USA vs. China

Aug. 3

1:05 p.m. ET

Peacock; CNBC

TBD vs. TBD (play-in game)

Aug. 3

3:30 p.m. ET

Peacock; USA

TBD vs. TBD (play-in game)

Aug. 3

4:05 p.m. ET

Peacock; USA

Semifinal 1

Aug. 5

11:30 a.m. ET

Peacock; USA

Semifinal 2

Aug. 5

12:30 p.m. ET

Peacock; USA

Bronze Medal Game

Aug. 5

3 p.m. ET

Peacock; E!

Gold Medal Game

Aug. 5

4:05 p..m. ET

Peacock; NBC

Men's Olympic 3x3 Basketball TV Schedule

GAME

DATE

TIME

CHANNEL

Lithuania vs. Latvia

July 30

12:35 p.m. ET

Peacock

Netherlands vs. China

July 30

1:05 p.m. ET

Peacock

France vs. Poland

July 30

4:05 p.m. ET

Peacock; NBC beginning at 4 p.m. ET

Team USA vs. Serbia

July 30

4:35 p.m. ET

Peacock; NBC

Latvia vs. Netherlands

July 31

12:35 p.m. ET

Peacock; E!

Serbia vs. China

July 31

1:05 p.m. ET

Peacock; E!

Lithuania vs. France

July 31

4:05 p.m. ET

Peacock

Team USA vs. Poland

July 31

4:35 p.m. ET

Peacock; NBC beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET

Netherlands vs. Serbia

Aug. 1

4:05 a.m. ET

Peacock; USA

China vs. Latvia

Aug. 1

4:35 a.m. ET

Peacock; USA

Poland vs. Lithuania

Aug. 1

7:35 a.m. ET

Peacock; USA

France vs. Netherlands

Aug. 1

8:05 a.m. ET

Peacock; USA

Team USA vs. Lithuania

Aug. 1

1:05 p.m. ET

Peacock; USA

China vs. Poland

Aug. 1

1:35 p.m. ET

Peacock; USA

Serbia vs. France

Aug. 1

4:35 p.m. ET

Peacock

Team USA vs. Latvia

Aug. 1

5:05 p.m. ET

Peacock; NBC beginning at 5:05 p.m. ET

Lithuania vs. China

Aug. 2

4:05 a.m. ET

Peacock

Poland vs. Netherlands

Aug. 2

4:35 a.m. ET

Peacock; USA

Netherlands vs. Lithuania

Aug. 2

7:35 a.m. ET

Peacock

Latvia vs. France

Aug. 2

8:05 a.m. ET

Peacock

Team USA vs. France

Aug. 2

12:35 p.m. ET

Peacock

Serbia vs. Latvia

Aug. 2

1:05 p.m. ET

Peacock

Poland vs. Serbia

Aug. 2

4:05 p.m. ET

Peacock

Team USA vs. China

Aug. 2

4:35 p.m. ET

Peacock; E!

France vs. China

Aug. 4

11:30 a.m. ET

Peacock

Latvia vs. Poland

Aug. 4

12 p.m. ET

Peacock

Serbia vs. Lithuania

Aug. 4

12:35 p.m. ET

Peacock

Team USA vs. Netherlands

Aug. 4

1:05 p.m. ET

Peacock; E! beginning at 1 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD (play-in game)

Aug. 4

3:30 p.m. ET

Peacock; USA

TBD vs. TBD (play-in game)

Aug. 4

4:05 p.m. ET

Peacock; USA

Semifinal 1

Aug. 5

12 p.m. ET

Peacock; USA

Semifinal 2

Aug. 5

1 p.m. ET

Peacock; USA

Bronze Medal Game

Aug. 5

3:30 p.m. ET

Peacock; E!

Gold Medal Game

Aug. 5

4:35 p.m. ET

Peacock; NBC

Tape-Delayed Broadcasts

While every 3x3 basketball game will be streamed live on Peacock—and some will be live on air on NBC, USA, E! and CNBC—there will be tape-delayed coverage of the tournament throughout the Olympic Games.

Encore coverage of the 3x3 basketball tournament will be offered throughout the Olympics on NBC, USA Network and E!.

How to watch Olympic 3x3 Basketball with and without cable

Cable and satellite providers

The NBCUniversal networks that will be broadcasting the Olympic Games in Paris are available on most cable packages. Ensure your cable package has access to these networks before the opening ceremony on July 26.

Streaming services

Every 3x3 basketball game will be streamed live on Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming service. But there are other ways to stream the Olympic Games as well.

Peacock

At this time, the service is not offering a free trial.

In order to sign up for Peacock, interested users must navigate to peacocktv.com and click "Get Started." Once there, Peacock offers two subscription packages to sign up for—annual and monthly. The monthly package costs $5.99 per month, and the annual costs $59.99 per year.

YouTube TV

YoutubeTV has become one of the most popular alternative offerings. By signing up, users can stream their local NBC affiliate via the YouTubeTV app on their television or on their computer.

YouTubeTV's base plan costs $72.99 per month and comes with NBC, USA, and E!. There is currently a five-day trial available.

Published
