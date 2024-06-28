Olympic 3x3 Basketball TV Schedule: Full List of Times, Channels, Live vs. Delay & More
All eyes in the sporting world this summer will be on France for the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.
While men's and women's teams from around the globe will battle for the traditional gold medal in team basketball, hoopers around the world will also be competing for a spot on the podium in 3x3 basketball for the second time in the history of the Olympics.
Like all Olympic sports, the television schedule—with both live and delayed broadcasts—can be difficult to track. Here's everything you need to know about 3x3 Olympic basketball this summer:
Overview of Olympic 3x3 Basketball
3x3 basketball was featured at several youth Olympic games over the years, but it wasn't until 2021 when it made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics.
Latvia's 3x3 men's basketball team won gold in Tokyo, defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in the final. Serbia earned the bronze medal. On the women's side, Team USA—led by Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Allisha Gray and Stefanie Dolson—won the gold medal, beating out the ROC (silver) and China (bronze).
This summer in Paris, Hailey Van Lith, Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Dearica Hamby will represent Team USA in the women's tournament. (Hamby was added late as an injury replacement for Cameron Brink.) Jimmer Fredette, Dylan Travis, Kareem Maddox and Canyon Barry will play for Team USA on the men's side.
Rules and Format
A game of 3x3 basketball is played on a half court with both teams—made up of four players (three on the court and one reserve)—defending and attacking the same hoop. To win, a team must have the most points after 10 minutes of play or be the first team to reach 21 points. A shot beyond the perimeter is worth two points in 3x3 basketball, while a basket inside the arc is worth one point.
Eight teams will compete for the gold medal in both the men's and women's 3x3 basketball tournament. All teams will play seven games, matching up against the other countries in the pool play round. Teams will then be ranked based on their records.
After pool play, the top two teams advance to the semifinals, while the bottom two teams are eliminated. The remaining four teams will compete in a play-in round (No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed; No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed) to determine the other two semifinalists.
The Olympics will host every 3x3 matchup for both the men's and women's tournaments at La Concorde, an open arena located in the heart of the city.
Olympic 3x3 Basketball TV Schedule
Live Broadcasts
The 2024 Olympics will be broadcast live by NBC and its other properties, including USA Network, CNBC, E! and the streaming platform Peacock. Every 3x3 basketball game—from the round robin part of the tournament to the gold medal game—will be streamed live on Peacock, but NBC will also air games live over local NBC affiliates as well as E!, CNBC and USA Network.
Here's how the women's Olympic 3x3 basketball schedule will unfold at this year's summer games:
Women's Olympic 3x3 Basketball TV Schedule
GAME
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
Team USA vs. Germany
July 30
11:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
Australia vs. Canada
July 30
12 p.m. ET
Peacock
Azerbaijan vs. Spain
July 30
3 p.m. ET
Peacock
France vs. China
July 30
3:30 p.m. ET
Peacock
Australia vs. Germany
July 31
11:30 a.m. ET
Peacock; E! starting at 11:15 a.m. ET
Canada vs. China
July 31
12 p.m. ET
Peacock; E!
Spain vs. France
July 31
3 p.m. ET
Peacock; E!
Team USA vs. Azerbaijan
July 31
3:30 p.m. ET
Peacock; E!
China vs. Australia
Aug. 1
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
Germany vs. Canada
Aug. 1
3:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
Azerbaijan vs. France
Aug. 1
6:30 a.m. ET
Peacock; USA
Team USA vs. Australia
Aug. 1
7 a.m. ET
Peacock; USA
China vs. Spain
Aug. 1
12 p.m. ET
Peacock
Germany vs. Azerbaijan
Aug. 1
12:30 p.m. ET
Peacock
Team USA vs. Spain
Aug. 1
3:30 p.m. ET
Peacock
Canada vs. France
Aug. 1
6 p.m. ET
Peacock
Germany vs. China
Aug. 2
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
Australia vs. Azerbaijan
Aug. 2
3:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
Australia vs. Spain
Aug. 2
6:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
Team USA vs. France
Aug. 2
7 a.m. ET
Peacock
Azerbaijan vs. China
Aug. 2
11:30 a.m. ET
Peacock; NBC
Team USA vs. Canada
Aug. 2
12 p.m. ET
Peacock; NBC
Spain vs. Canada
Aug. 2
3 p.m. ET
Peacock
Germany vs. France
Aug. 2
3:30 p.m. ET
Peacock
Canada vs. Azerbaijan
Aug. 3
11:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
Spain vs. Germany
Aug. 3
12 p.m. ET
Peacock
France vs. Australia
Aug. 3
12:35 p.m. ET
Peacock; CNBC beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET
Team USA vs. China
Aug. 3
1:05 p.m. ET
Peacock; CNBC
TBD vs. TBD (play-in game)
Aug. 3
3:30 p.m. ET
Peacock; USA
TBD vs. TBD (play-in game)
Aug. 3
4:05 p.m. ET
Peacock; USA
Semifinal 1
Aug. 5
11:30 a.m. ET
Peacock; USA
Semifinal 2
Aug. 5
12:30 p.m. ET
Peacock; USA
Bronze Medal Game
Aug. 5
3 p.m. ET
Peacock; E!
Gold Medal Game
Aug. 5
4:05 p..m. ET
Peacock; NBC
Men's Olympic 3x3 Basketball TV Schedule
GAME
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
Lithuania vs. Latvia
July 30
12:35 p.m. ET
Peacock
Netherlands vs. China
July 30
1:05 p.m. ET
Peacock
France vs. Poland
July 30
4:05 p.m. ET
Peacock; NBC beginning at 4 p.m. ET
Team USA vs. Serbia
July 30
4:35 p.m. ET
Peacock; NBC
Latvia vs. Netherlands
July 31
12:35 p.m. ET
Peacock; E!
Serbia vs. China
July 31
1:05 p.m. ET
Peacock; E!
Lithuania vs. France
July 31
4:05 p.m. ET
Peacock
Team USA vs. Poland
July 31
4:35 p.m. ET
Peacock; NBC beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET
Netherlands vs. Serbia
Aug. 1
4:05 a.m. ET
Peacock; USA
China vs. Latvia
Aug. 1
4:35 a.m. ET
Peacock; USA
Poland vs. Lithuania
Aug. 1
7:35 a.m. ET
Peacock; USA
France vs. Netherlands
Aug. 1
8:05 a.m. ET
Peacock; USA
Team USA vs. Lithuania
Aug. 1
1:05 p.m. ET
Peacock; USA
China vs. Poland
Aug. 1
1:35 p.m. ET
Peacock; USA
Serbia vs. France
Aug. 1
4:35 p.m. ET
Peacock
Team USA vs. Latvia
Aug. 1
5:05 p.m. ET
Peacock; NBC beginning at 5:05 p.m. ET
Lithuania vs. China
Aug. 2
4:05 a.m. ET
Peacock
Poland vs. Netherlands
Aug. 2
4:35 a.m. ET
Peacock; USA
Netherlands vs. Lithuania
Aug. 2
7:35 a.m. ET
Peacock
Latvia vs. France
Aug. 2
8:05 a.m. ET
Peacock
Team USA vs. France
Aug. 2
12:35 p.m. ET
Peacock
Serbia vs. Latvia
Aug. 2
1:05 p.m. ET
Peacock
Poland vs. Serbia
Aug. 2
4:05 p.m. ET
Peacock
Team USA vs. China
Aug. 2
4:35 p.m. ET
Peacock; E!
France vs. China
Aug. 4
11:30 a.m. ET
Peacock
Latvia vs. Poland
Aug. 4
12 p.m. ET
Peacock
Serbia vs. Lithuania
Aug. 4
12:35 p.m. ET
Peacock
Team USA vs. Netherlands
Aug. 4
1:05 p.m. ET
Peacock; E! beginning at 1 p.m. ET
TBD vs. TBD (play-in game)
Aug. 4
3:30 p.m. ET
Peacock; USA
TBD vs. TBD (play-in game)
Aug. 4
4:05 p.m. ET
Peacock; USA
Semifinal 1
Aug. 5
12 p.m. ET
Peacock; USA
Semifinal 2
Aug. 5
1 p.m. ET
Peacock; USA
Bronze Medal Game
Aug. 5
3:30 p.m. ET
Peacock; E!
Gold Medal Game
Aug. 5
4:35 p.m. ET
Peacock; NBC
Tape-Delayed Broadcasts
While every 3x3 basketball game will be streamed live on Peacock—and some will be live on air on NBC, USA, E! and CNBC—there will be tape-delayed coverage of the tournament throughout the Olympic Games.
Encore coverage of the 3x3 basketball tournament will be offered throughout the Olympics on NBC, USA Network and E!.
How to watch Olympic 3x3 Basketball with and without cable
Cable and satellite providers
The NBCUniversal networks that will be broadcasting the Olympic Games in Paris are available on most cable packages. Ensure your cable package has access to these networks before the opening ceremony on July 26.
Streaming services
Every 3x3 basketball game will be streamed live on Peacock, NBC's exclusive streaming service. But there are other ways to stream the Olympic Games as well.
Peacock
At this time, the service is not offering a free trial.
In order to sign up for Peacock, interested users must navigate to peacocktv.com and click "Get Started." Once there, Peacock offers two subscription packages to sign up for—annual and monthly. The monthly package costs $5.99 per month, and the annual costs $59.99 per year.
YouTube TV
YoutubeTV has become one of the most popular alternative offerings. By signing up, users can stream their local NBC affiliate via the YouTubeTV app on their television or on their computer.
YouTubeTV's base plan costs $72.99 per month and comes with NBC, USA, and E!. There is currently a five-day trial available.