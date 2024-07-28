SI

Painter Captured Eiffel Tower Behind Ongoing Beach Volleyball, and It Was Iconic

A once in a lifetime commission.

Josh Wilson

Beach Volleyball at Paris 2024
Beach Volleyball at Paris 2024 / Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Beach volleyball at the Paris Games has one of the most iconic setups as far as scenery goes. It's outside, of course, and played in a temporary stadium which sits in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, the most recognizable icon in Paris.

It has already made for stunning photographs and incredible scenes for viewers both in person and on television. On Saturday, a painter also got the chance to sit back and document the view artistically. Here's a glimpse at the artist in action:

It doesn't get much better than that.

The stadium is entirely exposed to allow fans to take in the stunning scenes surrounding it, but that also left it open to the elements. On Saturday, that included plenty of rain. Honestly, for the view, most would say it's a worthy price to pay.

The Olympics rage on until the closing ceremony on August 11, with beach volleyball playing virtually the entire length of the games. The final medal match is on the 10th.

Here is a live look at the medal count for every country.

Published |Modified
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/Olympics