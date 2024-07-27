SI

Why Was Russia Banned From the Olympics?

Russian athletes can compete independently.

Josh Wilson

Olympics logo / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

There are 206 National Olympic Committees in the 2024 Summer Olympics. Russia and Belarus are absent from the list of hundreds of nations represented by athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Russia is now absent from its fourth consecutive Olympic games, two summer and two winter, including 2024.

Countries Don't Send Athletes to Games

An explanation of a technicality to start: Countries do not participate in the Olympic games. Instead, countries organize National Olympic Committees that develop and organize teams within their country and send athletes to the games to participate under their nation's banner.

Why Russia is Banned From 2024 Olympic Games

The Russia NOC (ROC) is banned from the 2024 Olympics due to the ongoing invasion by Russia into Ukraine. The invasion began in February 2022, days after the conclusion of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Previously, Russian athletes were banned from representing Russia directly by participating under "ROC" rather than "Russia" following a doping scandal that was found to be state-run. The ban has run continuously for the two infractions for eight years, albeit for two different reasons and with different consequences and means of qualifying for the games.

How Do Russian Athletes Compete in 2024 Games?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) set guidelines for how Russian and Belarusian athletes could participate in the Games in an effort to remain true to its efforts for inclusivity and unity while acknowledging the invasion.

Qualified athletes from Russia and Belarus can still compete in the Olympics as individuals. They are barred from displaying any Russian iconography including flags and colors, as well as anthems. Additionally, athletes who "actively support" the war in Ukraine are banned. The same ban stands for any athlete who is also contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies

Only a handful of athletes will compete in the games under the Individual Neutral Athletes grouping. 32 are listed on the Olympic website. Over 200 Russian athletes went to the 2022 Games. Some are banned for not meeting the IOC's criteria, while others have chosen not to participate.

