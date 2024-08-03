Saint Lucia Had Epic Watch Party for Country's First Olympic Winner, Julien Alfred
Saint Lucia sprinter Julien Alfred pulled off a stunner at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, outpacing American and gold medal favorite Sha'Carri Richardson—who won the silver medal—in the women's 100m final to establish herself as the world's fastest woman in the race.
But that's not all Alfred accomplished with the victory. The 23-year-old sprinter won Saint Lucia's first-ever Olympic medal, making her dash historic.
And Saint Lucia was ready to celebrate in style, as the country set up a watch party complete with a massive projector screen for fans, who, unsurprisingly, went absolutely wild when Alfred crossed the finish line.
What an awesome way to celebrate the first-ever Olympic medal victory. And what a way to win it.
Alfred, one of the fastest women in the world in the 100m, exploded out of the starting block and jumped out to a quick lead she would not relinquish, finishing the race in 10.72 seconds, 0.15 ahead of Richardson.
Alfred was understandably emotional after the race, considering the journey she's had.
What a day for Alfred and Saint Lucia.