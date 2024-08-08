SI

Sha'Carri Richardson Wowed Olympics Fans With Blistering Anchor Leg in 4x100m Relay

Richardson, who won a silver medal in the women's 100m, is eyeing more hardware in Paris.

Tim Capurso

Aug 2, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Sha'carri Richardson (USA) wins a women's 100m round 1 race during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson showed why she's regarded as one of the best sprinters in the world, as she turned on the burners to help the United States win its heat and advance to the final in the women's 4x100m relay on Thursday at the Stade de France in the Paris Olympics.

Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry, who ran the first two legs for Team USA, respectively, kept the Americans among the leaders, though there was a brief scare when Terry handed the baton to 200m gold medalist Gabby Thomas, as the exchange was a shaky one and forced Team USA's pace to slow a bit.

But Thomas, maintaining second place, handed the baton to Richardson, who exploded forward and ran a blistering anchor leg to run down Germany's Rebekka Haase and win the heat for the Americans with a total time of 41.94 seconds.

Jefferson, (11.34), Terry, (10.02), and Thomas (10.59) all ran respectable times but Richardson found another gear, running a 9.99 in the final leg.

Olympics fans were in awe of her performance.

Another fan couldn't help but notice Richardson glancing at Haase as she passed the German sprinter down the straightaway.

Richardson and the U.S. women will go for gold in the 4x100m relay final on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

