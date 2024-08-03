SI

Sha'Carri Richardson 100m Tracker: Live Olympics Updates

Sha'Carri Richardson will participate in a semifinal and, if she qualifies, a final for the 100m event Saturday.

Sha'Carri Richardson shows off her nails at the Olympics
Sha'Carri Richardson shows off her nails at the Olympics / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This post will be regularly updated with new information as Saturday's events take place.

Saturday, August 3, Sha'Carri Richardson is after her first-ever Olympic medal. The decorated U.S. sprinter owns the title of world champion from the 2023 competition in Budapest where she won gold in both the 100m and 4X100m relay, but she has yet to participate in an Olympic final.

Last time around in Tokyo, Richardson was ineligible to participate due to a suspension for a drug test that returned positive for THC, a compound found in marijuana. Cannabis is a prohibited substance as viewed by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Nevertheless, she is a competitor in 2024, having qualified for the 100m sprint. She crushed it on Friday, leaving her heat in the dust in prelims and the first round, but as one would expect, the challenge is going to get steeper from here on out.

She is up against two tough competitors in her semifinal on Saturday: Julien Alred and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Fraser-Pryce has a personal record better than Richardson's best time, while Alred is the slowest of the three when using PRs as the barometer.

When to watch Sha'Carri Richardson's semifinal on Saturday

Richardson's 100m semifinal heat will take place at 1:10p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC, USA, or Peacock. Here is a full list of competitors in Richardson's heat, organized by PRs:

Athlete

100m PR

Country

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

10.60

Jamaica

Sha'Carri Richardson

10.65

USA

Julien Alfred

10.78

Saint Lucia

Rosemary Chukwuma

10.88

Nigeria

Gina Bass

10.93

The Gambia

Imani Lansiquout

10.99

Great Britain

Patrizia Van Der Weken

11.00

Luxembourg

Gladymar Torres

11.12

Puerto Rico

Bree Masters

11.23

Australia

How does 100m semifinal heat work?

There are eight slots available for the final race. The eight qualifying athletes are determined by the three semifinal heats which each feature nine athletes, meaning 27 athletes are whittled down to nine.

When to watch 100m Final on Saturday

Should Richardson qualify for the final in her heat (and she's largely expected to), she will be racing in the final at 2:20 p.m. ET.

