Sha’Carri Richardson’s Cold Staredown in 4x100 Relay Gold Medal Win Was So Iconic
On a rainy Friday night in Paris, the U.S. women clinched a gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay finals largely due to the incredible efforts of anchor Sha’Carri Richardson.
Richardson ran an awesome final leg in the relay to bring home the gold for the U.S. women’s relay team, which consisted of Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry. In a race that featured mostly seamless handoffs for the Americans, Richardson received the baton from Thomas several meters behind her competitors, but she quickly made up the ground.
Richardson powered through the final 100-meter stretch for a thrilling, come-from-behind gold medal finish with a season-best time of 41.78 seconds. And the 24-year-old track star didn’t just win the race—she made sure she won the race.
Midway through her leg, Richardson turned her head and stared down her competitors from Great Britain and Germany before crossing the finish line.
What resulted was an all-time legendary photo of Richardson closing out the 4x100-meter relay in stone-cold style.
Richardson earned her first-ever Olympic gold medal in the Paris Games on Friday. She previously won the silver medal in her marquee event, the women’s 100-meter, finishing behind Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred.