Simone Biles Has Sweet Exchange With Husband Jonathan Owens After All-Around Gold Medal
Simone Biles was on cloud nine after finishing her floor routine that helped her capture the gold medal in the women's gymnastics all-around final on Thursday.
Her family, including her husband Jonathan Owens, cheered Biles on loudly from the crowd throughout the competition. Owens, who is a Chicago Bears safety, was excused from practice and the Hall of Fame Game to travel to Paris to support his wife.
While Biles was taking in the fact that she would be taking home her sixth Olympic gold medal, she looked for Owens and her family in the crowd. The husband and wife then exchanged hand hearts with each other. It made for quite the heartwarming moment.
Owens sported a shirt with multiple pictures of Biles on it. He stood up and cheered for his wife on different occasions during Thursday's competition. He was seen shouting "Let's go!" for her.
Biles previously won the women's all-around final during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her teammate, Sunisa Lee, captured the bronze medal on Thursday. This is just the third time in Olympic history that two American women reached the podium in the all-around.