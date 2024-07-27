Snoop Dogg Celebrated First USA Gold Medal at Olympics With Caeleb Dressel's Wife
It's been less than two days and Snoop Dogg has already been quite busy in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games. He was chosen as one of several individuals to carry the torch throughout the city leading into the opening ceremony on Friday. Then, on Saturday, the famous rapper was in the stands as Team USA won its first gold medal of the Games.
Saturday afternoon's swimming competitions featured a few gold medal contests. One was the men's 4x100 freestyle relay. Caeleb Dressel, Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, and Hunter Armstrong made up the team and they wound up winning handily; the quartet posted a time of 3:09:28, with silver medal Australia clocking in at 3:10:35.
Dressel played anchor and had seconds of space down the stretch run, allowing the NBC broadcast camera to wander to the stands as he secured the country's first gold in Paris. There, Snoop Dogg was spotted emphatically cheering on the swimmers alongside Meghan Dressel, Caeleb's wife. It was tremendous to watch, and the two exchanged a solid high five as Dressel touched the wall.
Here's video of the sequence:
Here's a still of the sequence from the NBC official Olympics account:
And another from ESPN:
Great stuff. Maybe he'll link up with Flavor Flav to cheer on the women's water polo team should they reach a medal match.
Quite the start for Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games.