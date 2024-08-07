Snoop Dogg Joined in on Joel Embiid's Funny Taunt During Team USA's Win vs. Brazil
Joel Embiid hasn't exactly received a warm welcome to Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games, but he had the last laugh Tuesday during Team USA's 122–87 rout of Brazil in the quarterfinals.
Late in the first half, Embiid grabbed a rebound off a Jayson Tatum miss and put it back in for a bucket and an and-one opportunity. To celebrate, Embiid launched into his patented DX chop celebration while looking at the crowd that has been booing him throughout the Olympics.
American rapper Snoop Dogg, sitting courtside next to Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, noticed Embiid doing the celebration and had to try it out himself.
Embiid has broken out the DX chop—inspired by the WWE tag team D-Generation X—several times over his NBA career, and has been fined $60,000 for unleashing it during games.
"Oh no, [the NBA] still might find a way [to fine me], but that felt good," Embiid said Tuesday [via ESPN]. "It's good to have fun, too, because at the end of the day, you got to take something out of this experience."
Embiid has been booed by the crowd in Paris because he chose to play for Team USA after previously mentioning he'd consider playing for the host country in these Olympics. Embiid was born in Cameroon but has French family members and was eligible to play for France after being granted citizenship in 2022.
In 12 minutes for the red, white and blue on Tuesday, Embiid racked up 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting with seven rebounds and one block. He'll play in the semifinal matchup between Team USA and Serbia on Thursday.