South Korean Golfer Tom Kim Brought to Tears For Brutal Reason After Missing Podium
For every story of triumph at the Paris Olympics, there’s sure to be one of heartbreak.
South Korea’s Tom Kim finished eighth in the men’s individual golf event with a score of 13 under, just four shots away from a bronze medal. Because he failed to medal at the Olympics, the 22-year-old golfer now faces the looming prospect of being enlisted in mandatory military service for his home country.
In South Korea, men between the ages of 18 and 35 are required to serve in the military for a duration of 18 months to two years. Exceptions for athletes can be granted in two situations: if he medals at the Olympics, or if he wins gold at the Asian Games.
Kim appeared to have some fortune on his side at the Games until he got tripped up during the 18th hole and fell short of a podium finish. Cameras in the scoring trailer at Le Golf National caught Kim wiping away tears, likely knowing that he missed a chance to avoid mandatory military service.
In light of Kim’s situation, Kim and American golfer Scottie Scheffler shared an emotional moment on the course ahead of Scheffler’s gold medal finish.
Kim will still have a chance to earn an exemption at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles as well as the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.